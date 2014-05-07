Indesit top investor says all options on stake still open

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
FABRIANO, Italy May 7 The top investor in Italy's Indesit said on Wednesday it had not taken yet a decision regarding its stake in the loss-making white goods maker adding the company could still opt to go ahead on a stand-alone basis.
Separately, activist investor Amber, which has 1.27 percent of Indesit, told a shareholder meeting on Wednesday the company should seek a tie-up with an international partner.
In November Fineldo, the biggest shareholder in Indesit with a stake of around 43 percent, hired an adviser to assess options for its investment in the company.
"Nothing is certain, it could be that we decide to go ahead on a stand-alone basis ... there is no hurry," Aristide Merloni, who manages Fineldo's voting rights in Indesit, said, adding that a "merger, a tie-up, a sale" were other options.
In November Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said Indesit may partner with an international group such as Electrolux , Whirlpool, General Electric and Arcelik, fuelling share gains. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Danilo Masoni)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.