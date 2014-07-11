版本:
Indesit expected to be delisted after Whirlpool buyout -sources

MILAN, July 11 Italian white goods maker Indesit is expected to be delisted from Milan's bourse after Whirlpool completes the planned buyout of the company, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Whirlpool, the world's largest maker of home appliances, has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in smaller Indesit for 758 million euros ($1 billion) as it pushes ahead to expand its reach beyond its U.S. home market.

It also plans to launch a bid on the rest of the company in a second stage of the deal. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini)
