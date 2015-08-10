S&P 500 soon to have 505 listed shares

NEW YORK Aug 10 The Standard & Poor's 500 will
soon contain 505 listed stocks, up from the current 502 listed
stocks.
S&P Dow Jones Indices, which oversees the benchmark index of
large U.S. stocks, on Monday announced a methodology change that
will cause three more companies to have multiple listings:
Comcast Corp, News Corp and Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc.
The change follows a move made in January to allow multiple
share classes in S&P indexes. It will take effect after the
close of trading on Sept. 18, to coincide with a quarterly
rebalancing.
Google Inc. and Discovery Communications
Inc. already are represented by two share
class lines each in the S&P 500 index.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which also
has two share classes, is an exception because its Class A
shares are not heavily traded, and only its Class B shares
are reflected in the index.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Caroline Valetkevitch;
Editing by Chris Reese)