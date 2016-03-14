Abbott India says to comply with government order on drugs ban

NEW DELHI, March 14 U.S.-pharmaceutical giant
Abbott Laboratories' India unit will comply
with all legal requirements of a government order that bans more
than 300 combination drugs in the country, a company spokesman
said on Monday.
India banned 344 drug combinations over the weekend,
including Abbott's codeine-based cough syrup, after a government
panel of experts found they had "no therapeutic justification."
Abbott's Phensedyl cough syrup accounts for about a third of
the Indian cough syrup market, and its sales are estimated to
make up more than 3 percent of the company's $1 billion India
revenue.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by
Paritosh Bansal)