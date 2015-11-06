Afghanistan turns to India for military helicopters, likely to rile Pakistan

| KABUL/NEW DELHI
KABUL/NEW DELHI Nov 6 Afghanistan is poised to
acquire four attack helicopters from India to help it fight a
growing Taliban insurgency, a small but significant deal marking
a shift in Kabul's search for allies that is likely to anger
Pakistan.
Soon after he took over, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held
off military assistance from India while he courted Pakistan's
political and military leadership to end years of mutual
hostility and steer the Taliban, many of who live in Pakistan,
toward negotiations.
But a wave of bombings in Kabul that Ghani said were plotted
in Pakistan, followed by the Taliban encircling major cities
including briefly taking over Kunduz in the north, has prompted
a scramble to shore up support in the region.
Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar is due
in New Delhi this weekend to finalise the transfer of the
Russian-made Mi-25 helicopters, said sources in New Delhi and
Kabul who are involved in the plans.
Afghan forces badly need air power to reverse gains by the
Taliban and in particular helicopter gunships that have range as
well as firepower, the officials said.
While the United States has agreed to supply Afghan forces
with light McDonnell Douglas MD 530 helicopters, which
can be fitted with weapons, many Afghan officers prefer the
bigger, sturdier Russian machines.
Atmar will be discussing with his Indian hosts the fight
against terrorism as well as air force equipment issues, the
Afghan National Security Council said in a Twitter post.
"We are going to give them the helicopters, this is a
one-off arrangement," said an Indian security official, speaking
on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
The supply of the assault helicopters will be the first
offensive weapon to Afghanistan since India signed a strategic
partnership agreement with Kabul in 2011 that riled old enemy
Pakistan. It has donated light helicopters, vehicles and
provided military training in the past.
An Afghan source confirmed the plan to induct Mi-25s from
India, saying Kabul was looking to regional players to help it
fight the Taliban.
"We are the ones who are fighting the Islamic State, al
Qaeda and the Taliban, everyone else is only talking," the
source said. "But terrorism is everyone's problem."
Atmar will also be discussing a proposal to train Afghan
Special Forces in counter insurgency schools in India, the
Afghan source said, in addition to about 1,000 Afghan army
officers who visit India for training each year.
WATCHED VERY CLOSELY
Pakistan's foreign ministry declined to comment on the
Afghan plan to obtain attack helicopters from India, saying it
was a matter between those two countries. The military did not
respond to a request for comment.
Pakistan, bordered by India to the east and Afghanistan to
the west, has in the past frowned on Indian military assistance
to Afghanistan, seeing it as part of a plan to undermine its
stability from the rear. It has said New Delhi must limit itself
to economic assistance.
"This kind of deal will definitely be watched very closely
here and people will be concerned about this," said Ejaz Haider,
a Lahore-based security analyst.
"Because it will be seen as linking up with the steadily
deteriorating relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan."
Afghanistan has sought military hardware not only from India
but also Russia directly. Earlier the United States had
purchased smaller helicopters from Russia for its air force but
that stopped after Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.
"They (Afghan air force) have been going to many nations -
it's not just been to Russia. They've been going to everywhere
they can trying to find what they can for that capability," said
Brigadier General Christopher Craige, commander of NATO's air
force training mission in Afghanistan.
India had discussed ways to ship the Mi-25 helicopters to
Afghanistan with the commander of the U.S. forces in
Afghanistan, General John Campbell, another Indian source said.
New Delhi can't fly the choppers to Kabul since they would
have to go through Pakistan and so they would need to be taken
apart and transported by plane. Campbell paid a rare visit to
New Delhi in September but no details were released at the time.
New Delhi would also need Moscow to sign off on the transfer
since the helicopters were bought from Russia, a Russian
diplomat said.
