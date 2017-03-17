UPDATE 2-Airbus says engine issue will not affect A320neo deliveries

* India steps up inspection of A320neo jets with P&W engines
NEW DELHI, March 17 Airbus does not
expect deliveries of its A320neo planes to be significantly
affected by recent problems with Pratt and Whitney engines, the
Airbus chief executive said on Friday.
Airbus has handed over about 70 A320neo jets since starting
deliveries last year, mostly to Indian carriers IndiGo, owned by
InterGlobe Aviation, and privately owned GoAir.
India stepped up inspections of A320neos fitted with Pratt
and Whitney engines after at least two incidents at IndiGo and
GoAir involving the aircraft.
India's aviation regulator is investigating the cases
separately. A senior government officials said on Friday the
authorities did not see any immediate safety issues.
Airbus CEO Tom Enders said engine issues were "unfortunate"
and his firm was working with the airlines, the engine maker and
government and safety authorities to resolve them.
"I do not see that over time this will largely impact our
delivery schedule," he told reporters at an Airbus event in the
Indian capital New Delhi.
Two GoAir A320neos made emergency landings following
technical issues last month, and in January an IndiGo aborted a
flight on take-off after one of the plane's Pratt and Whitney
engines developed a fault while accelerating on the runway.
Rajiv Nayan Choubey, secretary at India's Ministry of Civil
Aviation, told Reuters at the Airbus event that inspections were
now required earlier. "The quicker examinations will ensure
complete safety of the flying operations," he said.
He said Pratt and Whitney, a unit of United Technologies
Corp, had told Indian officials it was looking into the
issues and whether any technological improvements were needed.
The Indian regulator has also asked airlines to inspect
Pratt and Whitney engines more frequently and ordered them not
to fly A320neo aircraft if metal chip particles are detected in
the engine oil, a common issue that the engines have faced.
Only a small part of IndiGo and GoAir's fleets are A320neos,
but the fleet will grow rapidly as IndiGo has ordered 430 of the
jets and GoAir is set to add more than 100.
IndiGo Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip said 180 of its
A320neos on order would have Pratt and Whitney engines, and the
airline was considering which engines to choose for the rest. He
said he did not expect the engine issue to affect delivery
plans.
Airbus said on Friday it would open a new training centre in
New Delhi by the end of 2018 able to train 800 pilots and 200
mechanics a year in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.
Airbus estimates India will need about 16,000 pilots and
8,000 mechanics over the next 20 years, as well as 1,600 new
aircraft, of which about 20 percent would be wide-body planes.
