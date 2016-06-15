Indian cabinet clears civil aviation policy - govt source

UPDATE 3-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
NEW DELHI, June 15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved a new national civil aviation policy on Wednesday, a government source said, sending airline stocks higher.
The policy is expected to tweak a key rule that prevents Indian airlines from flying overseas unless they have operated for at least five years and have a fleet of 20 aircraft.
Details were not immediately available ahead of a government briefing later. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health secretary defended his personal stock investments and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday in response to questioning by a U.S. Senate panel.
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP