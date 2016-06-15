Indian cabinet clears civil aviation policy - govt source

NEW DELHI, June 15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved a new national civil aviation policy on Wednesday, a government source said, sending airline stocks higher.

The policy is expected to tweak a key rule that prevents Indian airlines from flying overseas unless they have operated for at least five years and have a fleet of 20 aircraft.

Details were not immediately available ahead of a government briefing later. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Douglas Busvine)