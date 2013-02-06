India Air Force radio contract worth $150mln-$200mln-Rockwell Collins exec

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE Feb 6 An Indian Air Force contract, jointly bid for by Rockwell Collins Inc and a unit of Tata Power, is expected to be worth $150 million to $200 million, the India head of the U.S. avionics and electronics company said on Wednesday.
"I don't know the exact number because it is a competition. As of today we estimate it to be anything between $150 to $200 million," Ram Prasad, managing director of Rockwell Collins India, said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of an air show in the Indian city of Bangalore.
Rockwell Collins said earlier on Wednesday it would provide the technology in the contract to supply radio equipment to the Indian Air Force, while Tata Power's engineering unit would be the prime contractor.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing