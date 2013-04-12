KKR says to buy controlling stake in India's Alliance Tire

BRIEF-Pioneer Marine reports Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Announces financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
HONG KONG, April 12 U.S. buyouts firm KKR & Co L.P. has agreed to buy a controlling stake in India's Alliance Tire Group from Warburg Pincus, the three companies said on Friday, without disclosing details of the transaction.
Yogesh Mahansaria, founder of ATG, will continue to maintain an ownership stake in the company.
Reuters earlier reported that KKR would pay around $500 million for the stake from Warburg, which invested in Alliance in 2007.
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)