Antibiotic combination marketed by Abbott in India on list of banned drugs

| MUMBAI, March 13
MUMBAI, March 13 A powerful antibiotic
combination that is marketed in India by U.S. pharmaceutical
giant Abbott Laboratories is among 344 drug combinations
that have been banned by the Indian health authorities.
A Reuters investigation revealed in December that a unit of
Abbott in India was selling a combination of the antibiotics
cefixime and azithromycin without approval from the central
government. The combination is not approved for sale in major
pharmaceutical markets, including the United States, United
Kingdom, Germany, France and Japan.
Abbott markets the combination of cefixime and azithromycin
under the Zimnic AZ brand. At least 15 other companies in India
manufacture and market the same combination under different
brand names.
A notice issued by the Indian Health Ministry at the weekend
said that a government-appointed committee of experts had found
that the banned combinations were "likely to involve risk to
human beings, whereas safer alternatives to the said drug are
available."
The government notice said the ban would take effect
immediately. Besides antibiotic combinations, the list of banned
drugs also included analgesic combinations containing
nimesulide, and codeine-based drugs.
Anand Kadkol, a spokesman for Abbott in India,
said the government announcement had been made late on Saturday
and the company was "reviewing the notification."
Fixed-dose combination drugs, or FDCs, combine two or more
drugs in a single pill. In India, many pharmaceutical companies
have obtained a license from a state to make FDCs, like Abbott's
Zimnic AZ, and sell them across the country without the consent
of the central government.
India's drug regulators have made intermittent efforts over
the years to shut down this avenue, but enforcement has been
patchy and success limited. In 2007, for instance, the
government instructed states to withdraw close to 300
combination drugs that were being sold without the approval of
the central government. But drug companies and industry
associations took the government to court and the order was
stayed.
D.G. Shah, the secretary general of the Indian
Pharmaceutical Alliance, which represents 20 of India's biggest
drugmakers, questioned the legality of the government's decision
and said "the lack of transparency raises doubts about the
merits and the process followed or not followed."
Shah said companies that were affected by the ban could
challenge the order in court.
K.L. Sharma, a senior Health Ministry official who issued
the ban order, was not immediately available for comment.
In its notice, the government said a panel of experts had
found that there was "no therapeutic justification" for any of
the 344 FDCs it was banning. The panel reviewed 6,700 drug
combinations.
In its investigation, Reuters interviewed former and current
medical representatives for Abbott who said Zimnic AZ had been
promoted and administered as a treatment for a broad array of
illnesses, including colds, fevers, urinary tract infections,
drug-resistant typhoid and sexually transmitted diseases.
Reuters also found chemists who were selling the drug to prevent
post-operative infection and for respiratory problems.
Medical experts told Reuters that combining cefixime and
azithromycin was risky, and said that prescribing the
combination for cold symptoms did not make sense.
While combination drugs are used worldwide to improve
patients' compliance, in India they have proliferated to the
point where in 2014 nearly half the drugs on the market were
combinations. Companies in India have increasingly added
ingredients to existing drugs so they can promote a new product
to doctors and chemists in an effort to increase market share.
Doctors and health experts say the spread and misuse of
antibiotic combinations may be contributing to antibiotic
resistance in India. Some superbugs, which are strains of
bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics, have been
found in patients who travelled from India to countries
including the United States and Britain.
(Editing by Peter Hirschberg.)