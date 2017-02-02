Apple moves closer to iPhone assembly in India

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Feb 2 The government of the Indian state
of Karnataka said on Thursday it welcomed a proposal from Apple
Inc to begin initial manufacturing operations in the
state, in a sign the tech company is slowly moving forward with
plans to assemble iPhones in the country.
"Apple's intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru will foster
cutting edge technology eco system and supply chain development
in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally,"
the government of the south Indian state said in a statement.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters, however,
that no deal, or memorandum of understanding had so far been
finalised with the Karnataka government.
The person, who asked not to be named, said if Apple did go
ahead with plans to begin assembling the iPhone, it was likely
to do so initially at a plant being set up by its Taiwanese
manufacturing partner Wistron Corp at Peenya on the
outskirts of the tech hub of Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Apple was not immediately reachable for comment.
Cupertino, California-based Apple, is keen to assemble its
phones in India, one of the world's fastest growing smartphone
markets.
Apple representatives met with federal and state government
officials in India last week, as it is lobbying hard for a raft
of tax and sourcing concessions from India, before it begins to
assemble iPhones in the country.
Following the meetings, Apple said it appreciated the open
and constructive dialogue it held with Indian officials, around
the expansion of its local operations in the country.
Any final decision around manufacturing in India however, is
likely to still be contingent on the government's willingness to
concede ground on the concessions sought by the company.
Last month, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar
Prasad said India would consider Apple's request for incentives
to invest in the country with an "open mind."
On its part, the government of Karnataka said on Thursday it
was "committed to new initiatives in any sector for
manufacturing and will provide a conducive environment for
investment."
(Writing by Euan Rocha. Editing by Jane Merriman)