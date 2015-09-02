India sees auto industry growing to up to $285 bln by 2026

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
MUMBAI, Sept 2 The Indian auto industry is expected to grow as much as 4 times from its current value to hit 18.9 trillion rupees ($285 billion) by 2026, assuming the economy grows at 7.5 percent over the next decade, a government report said on Wednesday.
The report, published by the department of heavy industries, said the auto sector would account for more than 12 percent of India's gross domestic product and 40 percent of its manufacturing sector by that date. ($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.