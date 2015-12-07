UPDATE 2-GM says Kaher Kazem to head India unit from Jan. 1

* Kazem highly regarded for leading GM in Uzbekistan
* Current chief Saxena to retire
* India market share at 1.2 pct vs 1.8 pct in 2014
(Adds GM India sales performance, industry context)
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING Dec 7 General Motors Co said on
Monday Kaher Kazem will become head of its India unit effective
Jan. 1 after the current chief, Arvind Saxena, retires as
general manager at year-end.
Kazem, a 46-year-old Australian executive who became GM
India's chief operating officer in August this year, is highly
regarded within the company for leading GM's Uzbekistan
operations from 2012, company sources have said. He has been
with GM since 1995.
His appointment comes as the automaker struggles to boost
sales in the world's fifth-largest auto market due to a lack of
competitive products.
GM's sales in India fell by about 37 percent to 31,528
vehicles in the year to October compared with the same period a
year earlier, industry data showed. Total passenger vehicle
sales over the same period rose by more than 7 percent.
Kazem's appointment also comes on the heels of a shift in
GM's Asia strategy to focus more on India, taking some of the
strain off South Korea, a big export hub for GM where labour
costs have ballooned in recent years.
The carmaker announced in July that it would invest $1
billion over the next five years to turn India into a global
export hub and boost sales of its Chevrolet brand with 10 new
domestically manufactured vehicles. It will also stop production
at one of two plants in India to cut costs.
By 2020, analysts expect India to become the world's
third-largest passenger vehicle market after China and the
United States.
"GM is committed to India for the long term. Kaher's proven
track record will enable us to deliver," Stefan Jacoby, chief of
GM International whose operations include those in India, said
in a statement.
The company did not have further comment on why the
55-year-old Saxena, who had previously worked at Volkswagen AG
and Hyundai Motor Co in India, decided
to retire from GM after only about two years in the job.
In 2014, the year Saxena joined GM, the company's annual
sales fell by about a third to 57,565 vehicles, according to
data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. GM's
current market share is about 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent in
2014, data showed.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing, additional
reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi.; Editing by Miral Fahmy
and Christopher Cushing)