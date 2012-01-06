Green cars headline auto show, but India not ready

* Auto Expo billed as green vehicle showcase
* Hybrid buses, electric cars debut in India
* Too costly for price-sensitive market, say execs
* No infrastructure or state support for technology
By Henry Foy and Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Jan 6 Music blared and white
smoke swirled in the cavernous Tata Motors hall at the
India Auto Expo as an excited crowd milled near a stage
displaying the company's new hybrid car.
Most, though, were craning their necks to catch a glimpse of
the carmaker's new gas-guzzling Safari off-roader being launched
on the other side of the hall. Few seemed to notice the
sparkling green-technology vehicle behind them.
Billed as an event to showcase new environmentally friendly
vehicles entering India's auto market, about a dozen new hybrid,
electric or alternative-fuel vehicles from global and domestic
carmakers will debut at the bi-annual expo.
But for all the green glitz, most of these cars, trucks and
buses are decades away from gracing India's roads, executives
say. Blame a cost-sensitive market, a lack of on-the-ground
support infrastructure, and little or no government support.
"India is very far away from using this sort of technology,"
said Kou Kimura, chief executive and managing director of
Nissan-Renault India.
"It's expensive, and needs both government support and the
necessary infrastructure to be possible."
Hybrid cars involve pricey technology that uses fuel engines
and electric motors in tandem for greater efficiency. Electric
vehicles need charging stations, and would require huge
investments to equip a country as large of India.
France's Peugeot SA unveiled its hybrid 3008 car
on Thursday, while Volvo Buses showed off its hybrid bus in
India. Mahindra & Mahindra launched its range of Reva
Electric cars on Friday.
"The Volvo hybrid is very much the solution cities and
environmentalists have asked for," Akash Passey, South Asia
managing director and CEO of Volvo Buses told reporters.
"We are ready. All we await is the demand and the direction
from the authorities, so that we can apply this solution
specifically to Indian needs."
EFFICIENCY, NOT EXPENSE
Global hybrid vehicle leader Toyota Motor Corp sold
its 3-millionth hybrid car in March 2011. The U.S. and Japanese
markets account for the overwhelming majority of hybrid sales.
"India is ready for good fuel efficiency. But hybrid, no, I
don't think so," said Andy Palmer, executive vice president of
Nissan Motor Co, recognised as a global leader in
low-emission technology vehicles.
"It's an expensive way of topping up the last 10 percent of
a fuel engine's capability. Hybrid isn't the answer for India,"
Palmer said.
Wheeling out hybrid or electric vehicles to banks of
flashing photographers and wide-eyed industry watchers is mainly
a demonstration of a carmaker's technological prowess, not an
indication of any expectations for sales.
Petrol prices in India have risen by almost 50 percent since
January 2010, and carmakers in Asia's third-largest economy have
invested in more efficient vehicles. Many car advertisements
around the Expo highlighted fuel savings.
Bajaj Auto, a leading Indian motorcycle maker,
unveiled its first four-wheeled vehicle on Tuesday, in a news
conference dominated by statistics trumpeting its
industry-leading fuel efficiency.
Tata, alongside its new diesel-hybrid Indigo Manza, also
launched a hybrid bus, and unveiled a version of its
ultra-low-cost Nano model that runs on compressed natural gas
(CNG).
CNG was made the mandatory fuel for all public transport
vehicles, including taxis, in India's capital city in 2004. The
move has been widely praised and cited as the major reason
behind a recent improvement in the city's air quality.
"LPG, CNG, these low-emission fuels are much more practical
options than hybrid or electric vehicles, which India simply
cannot afford," said Arvind Saxena, director of marketing and
sales at the Indian unit of Hyundai Motor Co