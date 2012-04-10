版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 10日 星期二 15:18 BJT

India's 2012/13 car sales growth seen at 10-12 pct-industry body

NEW DELHI, April 10 Car sales in India are seen growing 10 to 12 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2013, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday.

Sales rose just 2.2 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended last month, SIAM said, due to sluggish sales in the first half of the year on high interest rates and rising fuel costs.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐