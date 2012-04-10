India's 2012/13 car sales growth seen at 10-12 pct-industry body

BRIEF-Denison announces CAD$20 mln bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
* Denison announces CAD$20m bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
NEW DELHI, April 10 Car sales in India are seen growing 10 to 12 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2013, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday.
Sales rose just 2.2 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended last month, SIAM said, due to sluggish sales in the first half of the year on high interest rates and rising fuel costs.
* Denison announces CAD$20m bought deal private placement of common and flow-through shares
* Arianne Phosphate - Co advancing Lac À Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, signs MOU with Constructions Proco
* MGM Growth Properties Llc reports fourth quarter and full year financial results