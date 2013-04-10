UPDATE 2-Tough road ahead for India carmakers as boom market crashes

* Car sales fall in FY13 for first time in a decade
* Fall in sales worst performance since 2001
* Industry set to stay gloomy next year -execs
* Global carmakers have made big bets on Indian growth
* Capacity glut sees utilisation levels plummet
By Henry Foy and Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 10 India's annual car
sales fell for the first time in a decade in the financial year
just ended and are expected to post subdued growth this year,
calling into question bullish expectations that fuelled
billion-dollar bets from global manufacturers.
Carmakers in India, two years ago the world's hottest growth
market after China, have seen high interest rates, rising fuel
prices and prolonged economic gloom turn an industry recently
growing at 30 percent a year into one plagued by huge discounts,
showrooms full of unsold cars, and chronic overcapacity.
Quitting India is not an option for global majors such as
Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, given its
huge population, rising incomes and long-term potential.
But manufacturers that have sunk huge amounts of cash into
the country are likely to pare back expansion plans as economic
troubles persist, and the industry braces for another year of
disappointing sales.
"The industry, like the rest of the economy, has slowed down
very substantially," R.C. Bhargava, chairman of market leader
Maruti Suzuki, told Reuters.
While surging sales of SUVs have been a bright spot for some
manufacturers, sales of the smaller cars that account for most
of the passenger vehicle market have crashed this year.
"Everything has slowed down by two to three years," Bhargava
said. "Everybody has to consolidate their operations, look how
to manage with less, do more with less ... This recessionary
period will force people to be more efficient."
Car sales in the financial year that ended March 31 fell an
annual 6.7 percent, according to data from the Society of Indian
Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Wednesday, after
sales in March fell an annual 22.5 percent.
The drop is the worst since the financial year that ended in
2001, when sales fell 7.7 percent, according to SIAM. Last year,
India's car sales grew 2.2 percent.
The immediate future looks mostly gloomy for an industry
that experts had expected to ring up annual car sales of 9
million by 2020 from a current 1.9 million, but looks set to
significantly undershoot that target.
"I don't think those goals are going to happen in that
timeframe," said Bhargava. "Conditions have changed a lot"
Car sales are likely to grow by 3-5 percent in the financial
year that began on April 1, SIAM said. SIAM initially estimated
10-12 percent growth for the last financial year, but was forced
to slash that forecast three times in the face of actual sales
figures.
The market will continue to remain weak, executives said,
until a substantial cut in interest rates and sustained
improvement in the country's economic growth, which in the last
financial year fell to its lowest in a decade.
"In the absence of any positive stimulus and sentiments ...
We foresee the pressure on volumes to continue until there is
significant improvement in macro-economic factors," said Rakesh
Srivastava, senior vice president of Hyundai Motor Co's
Indian unit, which like Maruti specialises in small
cars.
Hyundai, India's No. 2 carmaker, has weathered the storm
better than others, registering flat growth. Global rivals such
as General Motors Co, Ford, Toyota Motor Corp
and Volkswagen have seen already underwhelming sales volumes
fall by as much as 20 percent.
CAPACITY GLUT
In 2011, when sales were rising 30 percent a year, Ford and
Maruti wrote cheques for around $1 billion each to build plants
in the western state of Gujarat.
Last month, Tata Motors Ltd's factory in Gujarat,
built solely to manufacture its much-vaunted low-cost Nano,
cranked out just 1,282 cars, a miserly 6 percent of total
possible capacity at the 250,000 cars a year plant.
Tata has been India's worst-performing major carmaker this
year, with car sales plunging almost 30 percent, but its
capacity utilisation woes are mirrored across the industry,
where a race to ramp up in recent years has created a glut.
India's total passenger vehicle production capacity stands
at around 4.9 million, meaning the average industry utilisation
level stands at around 55 percent. Total capacity is slated to
hit 5.5 million by the end of 2015.
"I suspect everybody will re-evaluate the time when they
need new capacity," said Bhargava, adding that his company,
controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, would likely
open its new plant in Gujarat in late 2015, later than planned.
India's automobile sector stocks have fallen 15.4 percent so
far this year, the steepest drop among global peers, while over
the last 60 days, analysts have slashed their forward 12-month
earnings per share estimates on the sector by 4.2 percent, the
harshest in the Asia-Pacific region.
The only bright spot has been a surge in demand for sport
utility vehicles (SUVs). Sales of off-road and crossover models
grew by over 50 percent over the past 12 months, providing
incremental growth for some manufacturers.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, a domestic SUV
specialist, grew its passenger vehicle sales by 27 percent in
the last fiscal year, while Renault SA sold almost
40,000 of its budget SUV Dusters, which it launched in July.
Sales of SUVs and vans are not counted as part of the car
data released by SIAM. Including SUVs and vans, overall
passenger vehicle sales rose 2.2 percent in the financial year,
down from a rise of 4.7 percent in the previous year.
Even SUV sales, helped by cheap diesel, are starting to show
signs of slowing growth as the government moves to reduce its
subsidy on the fuel, while a recent rise in tax on the vehicles
may curb demand.
"Any meaningful growth recovery will likely happen only in
FY15E," Macquarie wrote in a recent research report, referring
to the financial year that ends in March 2015.