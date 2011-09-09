India's Aug local car sales down 10 pct - industry

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 Car sales in India fell 10.1 percent in August, an industry body said on Friday, as high interest rates and rising vehicle costs hit demand in the world's second-fastest growing auto market after China.
Indian automakers sold 144,516 cars in August, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to the country's economic activity, rose 22.6 percent to 64,248 in August, SIAM said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
LONDON, Feb 8 GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle.
* proposes Catherine P. Bessant for election to board of directors