India's Aug local car sales down 10 pct - industry

NEW DELHI, Sept 9 Car sales in India fell 10.1 percent in August, an industry body said on Friday, as high interest rates and rising vehicle costs hit demand in the world's second-fastest growing auto market after China.

Indian automakers sold 144,516 cars in August, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to the country's economic activity, rose 22.6 percent to 64,248 in August, SIAM said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)