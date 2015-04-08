UPDATE 2-U.S. regulator upgrades India's aviation safety rating

* U.S. FAA upgrades India to category 1 from category 2
* Regulator had downgraded India to category 2 in Jan 2014
* Decision a boost for Air India, Jet Airways
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, April 8 U.S authorities have upgraded
India's aviation safety rating, in a boost for Indian airlines
which can now increase the number of flights they operate to the
United States.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Wednesday
that India had taken corrective action to address the Federal
Aviation Administration's (FAA) concerns, after the regulator
downgraded India's rating to category 2 from category 1 in
January last year, citing a lack of safety oversight.
The decision, which takes the rating back to category 1, was
expected as Indian aviation authorities had said they were
working hard to win back the higher rating.
Foxx did not specify the action India had taken but a person
with knowledge of the decision said authorities had recruited
more flight operations inspectors and streamlined certain
procedures to improve safety.
The upgraded rating is expected to help Jet Airways
and state-owned Air India, the two Indian airlines
which currently fly to the United States. The downgrade had
meant both carriers could not increase flights to the country
and faced extra checks for existing ones.
"The United States Government commends the Government of
India for taking corrective action to address the safety
oversight issues identified during the IASA (International
Aviation Safety Assessment) process," Foxx said in a statement
after meeting with India's civil aviation minister in Delhi.
IMPORTANT DESTINATION
India first achieved a category 1 rating in 1997.
Shares in Jet, which said it had no immediate comment, were
down 3 percent at 0926 GMT against a 0.7 percent rise in the
benchmark index.
An Air India spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment.
"The U.S. is a very important destination for Indian
travellers. It will have a positive impact not just on our
airlines but on the Indian aviation sector in general," said
Dhiraj Mathur, who leads PwC's aerospace practice in India.
Air travel in India is growing rapidly as more people fly
abroad for the first time, although not as fast as the domestic
market where low-cost carriers including IndiGo and SpiceJet
dominate.
International passenger numbers to and from India grew 6.9
percent in 2013-14 to 43 million, official data shows, down from
the double-digit growth in traffic seen before 2012.
Vistara, India's newest airline, said last week it plans to
start flying overseas ahead of an expected change in rules that
would allow new carriers to operate abroad.
The FAA's decision comes amid heightened recent scrutiny on
aviation safety in Asia. South Korea, Japan and China last month
stopped Thailand-based airlines from flying charters and new
routes because of safety concerns highlighted by an
international audit. The restrictions, though, have been
selectively relaxed.
