INSIGHT-India's "Queen of Democrazy" at the crossroads of change

* Will "never" lower opposition to foreign supermarkets
* Says subsidies protect poor, government should find
revenue elsewhere
* Debt crisis, erratic moves give government leverage over
querulous ally
By Matthias Williams and Frank Jack Daniel
KOLKATA, India, May 13 Kolkata's red-brick
secretariat was built more than 200 years ago for Britain's East
India Company, which used trade in opium, cloth and tea to
colonise the subcontinent. Distrust of foreign merchants lingers
still.
For the past year, the sprawling building has been occupied
by Mamata Banerjee, the diminutive chief minister of West Bengal
state who is perhaps the largest obstacle to economic reforms
that would allow 21st-century traders free access to India's
consumer markets.
To supporters who affectionately call her "Didi", or "Big
Sister", Banerjee is a hero who ended more than three decades of
communist rule in West Bengal. They say she shelters farmers and
shopkeepers from the harsh winds of globalisation, while guiding
West Bengal towards its rightful place as an economic and
cultural powerhouse and India's gateway to Southeast Asia.
But after a series of erratic moves, including the arrest of
an academic who forwarded a joke email about her to his friends,
critics see her as an autocrat in the making. Weekly magazine
India Today branded her the "Queen of Democrazy".
Banerjee's widely ridiculed antics and disappointment with
her administration in West Bengal could hasten the end of her
honeymoon with the voters.
She is also dependent on the central government to bail West
Bengal out of a debt crisis. Together, those factors offer Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh a chance to out-manoeuvre someone who,
despite being a coalition ally, has stood doggedly in the way of
much-needed economic reform.
In the past year, India's stellar economic growth has slowed
and its current account and budget deficits have ballooned. But
the central government's attempts to introduce policies it says
would remedy the crisis have been blocked by the very coalition
allies it relies on for survival, chief among them Banerjee's
Trinamool Congress party.
"She's very much on the back foot because of her behaviour,"
said Bengali political analyst Amulya Ganguli, adding a change
may now be "in the offing".
"There are signs of mellowing. Perhaps she realizes she has
to act responsibly and not say no to everything."
A weakened Banerjee could make it easier for Singh's
government, whose popularity has sagged amid corruption scandals
and high inflation, to push through reform.
SLUMS AND iPADS
Despite modest beginnings as a poor teacher's daughter,
Banerjee was named in April one of Time Magazine's 100 most
influential people in the world. Last week she was visited by
Hillary Clinton, who praised her political achievements after
discussing potential U.S. investment in Indian ports.
Talking to Reuters in the same sparse room where she
received Clinton, Banerjee however gave cold comfort to U.S.
merchants who may have thought a visit from the secretary of
state would soften her opposition to foreign supermarkets such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. operating in India.
"Never," Banerjee said emphatically. She said she welcomed
private investment to create jobs in areas such as tourism and
industrial projects, even for hospitals, but would always oppose
policies that destroy jobs for farmers and small retailers.
"There are some areas I cannot go," she said, clad in a
white saree. "I cannot tell the people you just go from your
work, you must be jobless because of this."
She said she would remain opposed to raising the price of
heavily subsidised fuel and rail fares. That is bad news for
prime minister Singh, whose failure to rein in the deficits and
reverse the slowdown has tarnished his reputation as the
architect of reforms that transformed India's slow-coach economy
20 years ago.
"They talk about price rises only for the common people, you
have to nurture other options also, you need to look at other
ways out, how you can develop business, how you can find more
funds," said Banerjee, whose 19 lawmakers give Singh's Congress
party a majority in parliament.
Unmarried and still living in her tin-roofed family house in
a Kolkata slum, Banerjee is facing her own financial crisis in
West Bengal's state government, which could give Singh more
leverage on his stalled reform agenda.
Saddled with India's highest state debt of nearly $40
billion - mostly inherited from her communist predecessors who
had ruled from 1977 until elections last year - Banerjee is
struggling to pay teachers' salaries and is seeking a three-year
moratorium from the central government.
Although she proudly brandishes her iPad, Banerjee is drawn
to the frugal tradition of Indian independence hero Mahatma
Gandhi. She says she takes no government salary, or perks such
as a car and residence.
Such personal austerity has not stopped her hiring some
90,000 new teachers and police, despite the state's debts. The
cost has raised eyebrows but her finance minister, Amit Mitra,
said it was nominal because of low wages.
Mitra, a harried-looking former head of India's premier
industry chamber, FICCI, said the state's tax take was up 20
percent last year thanks mainly to enforcement.
PAST GLORY
Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, was Britain's beachhead
in India and flourished as an intellectual and industrial
capital long after the colonialists were expelled. One of the
world's richest cities in the 19th century, Kolkata today is
more reminiscent of Cuba's Havana with its faded tropical
grandeur and 1950s-style taxis.
"We want to restore the past glory of this state," said
Banerjee, who has promised to make the city as modern as London
and has invited companies to help, including to build a 'Kolkata
Eye' to rival the British capital's giant ferris wheel.
Projects to paint city bridges and buildings blue and
install thousands of ornamental street lights Banerjee designed
herself to boost civic pride have been pilloried in the media
but officials say they are cost effective.
New flyovers to ease congested streets, an airport terminal
and the mushrooming of middle-class apartments and office
buildings are signs that change is on the way.
Overtures to private investment began before Banerjee took
office, and many have been disappointed that she has not done
more to improve the investment climate in West Bengal.
BLACK AND BLUE
Devoted to Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore, a Nobel
literature prize winner, Banerjee has her own creative leanings
as a painter and poet.
But critics point to a darker side of someone who does not
appear to tolerate dissent. In a sign of her clout, she recently
forced the prime minister to fire his railway minister, one of
her own party members, after he announced in parliament that
rail fares would go up.
"When I announced the increase in fares, everyone thumped
the desk," the former minister, Dinesh Trivedi, said from his
New Delhi residence. "And suddenly, I was asked to go."
The fare rise was supported by unions and economists as
necessary to help pay for the modernisation of a railway network
whose overcrowded trains and creaking infrastructure are a major
drag on economic growth.
Then in April, 52-year-old chemistry professor Ambikesh
Mahapatra forwarded an email doing the rounds that ridiculed
Banerjee's treatment of Trivedi. Police detained him for what
Banerjee called 'cyber crimes', but not before a group of about
two dozen people confronted him and beat him up.
"I didn't realise that I was committing some kind of crime,"
Mahapatra told Reuters. "There is a sense of fear in my mind.
Especially because the government seems so unapologetic."
Mahapatra's treatment sparked an outcry. Banerjee, once
hospitalised for months after Communist thugs punched her to the
ground, defeated the leftists partly by railing against the
culture of political violence in West Bengal.
Her critics now wonder whether life is any different.
"White and blue for the bridges, black and blue for the
protesters," said Dwaipayan Bhattacharyya of the Centre for
Studies in Social Sciences, Calcutta.
"That appears to be her policy at this moment ... She
doesn't have any tolerance for even an iota of dissent." Such
behavior has alienated the educated middle classes who cheered
her defeat of the left, Bhattacharyya said.
Banerjee was visibly annoyed by the charge she was
autocratic, saying the campaign against her was orchestrated by
the communists she ousted and maintaining that violence has
dropped sharply since she took office.
Until now, Anand Sharma, the minister who drove the plan to
open up India's retail sector, has seen his ambition thwarted.
But change might be coming.
"With this scientist arrest, she is losing sheen as a dragon
slayer," one very senior government adviser said on condition of
anonymity. "Perhaps that gives Anand a little more room, we'll
see."