India's top lender examining notes at ATMs after fake currency report - statement

NEW DELHI Feb 22 India's top lender State Bank of India said on Wednesday it is examining all currency notes at automated teller machines (ATMs) after media reports cited fake 2,000 rupee notes being dispensed by one of its ATMs in New Delhi.

SBI accounts for more than a fifth of India's banking assets.

The bank, in a statement, said it suspected foul play and investigations were underway.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
