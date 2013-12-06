Indian banks ready capital push

* BoI mandates first dollar-denominated Tier 1 bond

* Deal will test appetite for billions of potential supply

* Lenders choose to go unrated instead of taking junk status

By Manju Dalal

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (IFR) - India's capital-hungry banks are looking to overseas markets for a boost to their Tier 1 capital, setting the scene for a crucial first test of international appetite for hybrid capital securities from the country.

Bank of India is likely to be the first out of the box with a Basel III-compliant Tier 1 US dollar bond as early as January.

State-owned BoI has awarded a mandate for a potential US$500m Tier 1 bond to more than half a dozen arrangers, sources said. Barclays, BNP Paribas, RBS and Standard Chartered are among the mandated banks.

Two to three other banks, including IDBI Bank, are in advanced stages of awarding mandates for their own proposed offerings.

Indian banks need to raise Rs5trn (US$81.2bn) on or before March 2018 to meet the new bank capital guidelines, according to the Reserve Bank of India, meaning that many other banks are likely to follow with their own Basel III Tier 1 issues.

The RBI expects nearly Rs1.75trn of that total to come from equity capital, Rs1.9trn in additional Tier 1 securities and the rest in Tier 2 bonds. However, with limited demand for loss-absorbing capital securities onshore, the US dollar market is likely to play a key role in meeting those requirements.

The onshore rupee market has seen only five bank capital deals since India introduced Basel III rules in April, and all have been Tier 2 issues. BoI's Rs5bn Tier 2 Basel-III bond remains the most widely distributed, having gone to about 15 investors in October, including private insurance companies, pension funds and banks.

State-owned Life Insurance Corp of India is the only big onshore investor that can buy Tier 1 Basel III deals.

UNRATED

In BoI's case, it is unclear how much capital will be required over the next two to three years under Basel rules, but the bank is keen to issue a benchmark-sized deal at least in January to ensure it meets its capital requirements.

"It makes sense for the first such transaction to be of a decent size. A bit of widening on the price easily will get US$100m-US$150m of extra orders," said a DCM banker based in Mumbai.

If the price suits, BoI will hope to lock-in funds to avoid the rush of such capital bonds in the coming years.

Sources have said that arrangers are in talks with BoI to backstop the transaction, but that last-resort support will come at a price.

Tier 1 offerings from BoI and others are expected to be unrated, since rating agencies score Basel III bonds at least three notches below a bank's senior credit rating to reflect the risk to investors, putting the securities deep into high-yield territory in the case of Indian banks. Basel III bonds must be written down to zero if a regulator declares the issuing bank is no longer viable.

CAPITAL NEEDS

BoI's offering will hit just as the need for capital increases for Indian banks. RBI's Tier 1 capital requirements under the new Basel rules goes up 1% to 5.5% next year.

In addition to an overall minimum total capital requirement of 8% (Tier 1 and Tier 2), banks will also be required to hold a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% of their risk-weighted assets to withstand periods of stress, bringing the total capital requirement to 10.5%.

The equity buffer will be phased in at 0.625% per annum over a four-year period, starting January 1 2016.

BoI, with Rs4.85trn in assets as of June 30, may need to meet more capital requirements than the average bank, however. As India's third-largest bank, BoI is a potential candidate for classification as a systemically important financial institution, or Sifi.

This week, RBI published new guidelines that will require Sifis to hold an extra layer of capital called a countercyclical capital buffer, depending on its importance. This additional buffer will range from 0.2% to 1.0% of risk-weighted assets.

RBI will disclose the names of the Sifis in August each year, starting in 2015. The banks will have three years from April 1 2016 to comply with the additional capital requirements. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Abby Schultz and Steve Garton)