UPDATE 3-Tycoon Mallya denies 'fleeing' India, Delhi left red-faced over exit

* Says did not 'abscond', will comply with local laws
* No legal basis to stop Mallya - home ministry official
* Enforcement Directorate issues summons to Kingfisher boss
* Mallya's airline owed banks $1.4 bln at end-November
By Douglas Busvine and Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 11 Tycoon Vijay Mallya,
under pressure from banks to repay more than $1 billion owed by
his collapsed airline, on Friday refuted claims he had fled
India as politicians traded recriminations over how he was able
to fly to Britain unhindered.
The March 2 departure of Mallya has sparked uproar in
parliament and a firestorm in domestic media that pore over the
lifestyle one of India's brashest entrepreneurs. Questions
centre on how Mallya was allowed to leave even after creditors
of his failed Kingfisher Airlines had appealed to the Supreme
Court to ensure he stayed in the country.
"I did not flee from India and neither am I an absconder,"
60-year-old Mallya said in a series of posts on Twitter. Mallya
said in his posts that he would comply with domestic laws.
India's financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement
Directorate, has summoned Mallya for questioning on March 18, a
senior agency official said later on Friday. A spokesman for
Mallya's holding company, UB Group, declined to comment on the
summons.
The self-styled "King of Good Times", who built his business
around Kingfisher beer and co-owns a Formula 1 racing team,
explained to his 5 million Twitter followers that he travels to
and from India frequently, saying he was the target of "a raging
fire" media witch hunt. (bit.ly/227cxke)
Mallya, also a member of parliament's upper house who was
last seen in the chamber on March 1, didn't disclose his current
location in the social media posts. Two people familiar with his
travel arrangements told Reuters Mallya flew first class to
London on Jet Airways Flight 9W-122 the next day.
Indian TV reporters said they had traced Mallya to the
Hertfordshire village of Tewin, north of London, where he is
known to locals. The businessman's luxury home, called
"Ladywalk", cost 11.5 million pounds ($16.4 million) when bought
in July 2015, property records show.
Security officials told Reuters that Mallya, a fixture in
India's society press pages who sports a goatee, an ear stud and
a ponytail, was the subject of a "lookout notice" - an official
circular that triggers an alert if the target seeks to leave
India but does not provide a legal basis to prevent departure.
No formal legal warrant was issued against him, even as
creditors sought to step up efforts to recover the $1.4 billion
owed by Kingfisher Airlines, which stopped flying in October
2012.
"What can we do? It was the banks' responsibility to file a
criminal case against him," said a senior home ministry official
who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to
discuss the case publicly. "We had no legal basis to stop him."
MODI SKEWERED
India's attorney general, representing more than a dozen
creditors, told the Supreme Court only this Wednesday that the
tycoon was no longer in the country - a week after Mallya left -
leaving New Delhi red-faced over his departure.
Opposition politicians have skewered Prime Minister Narendra
Modi for presiding over a situation where Mallya was allowed to
leave the country, mocking Modi's election promise to bring back
illicit "black money" stashed abroad.
The government has hit back, saying Mallya piled up his
debts under the Congress administration ousted by Modi in the
2014 election.
Commentators say the high-profile case is symptomatic of
weak management at India's public sector banks - Mallya's lead
creditor is State Bank of India. While a bill to
modernise India's bankruptcy laws is now before parliament, the
outdated legislation that is currently in force leads debt
litigation to drag on for years.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told parliament on Thursday
that the government had instructed banks to go "all out" in
their efforts to recover the money owed by Kingfisher, pointing
to cases of "wilful default bordering on fraud".
Banks ramped up their campaign to retrieve funds after
Mallya quit as chairman of spirits maker United Spirits
, a unit of Diageo Plc, last month. As part of
that settlement, Diageo will pay Mallya $75 million over five
years.
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain and Tommy Wilkes in NEW
DELHI, Shivam Srivastava in BENGALURU and Richa Naidu in LONDON;
Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)