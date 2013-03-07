India's Bharti plans stake sale in satellite TV arm-sources

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI, March 7 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd is looking to sell up to a quarter of its satellite TV services arm and is in talks with several potential suitors, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Bharti Airtel, India's top telecommunications carrier, is looking at a valuation of little over $1 billion for the unit that had 7.9 million digital television customers as of December, one of the sources said.
United States-based Liberty Global Inc and a couple of private equity investors are among companies Bharti Airtel is in talks with for a potential stake sale, said the other source, declining to elaborate.
Both the sources declined to be named as the plan is not public yet. Bharti and Liberty Global declined to comment.
Direct-to-home television broadcast services in India have been gaining momentum due to growing spending power in Asia's third-largest economy and also helped by a government move to digitise the cable network.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.