版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 00:31 BJT

India's Bharti plans stake sale in satellite TV arm-sources

NEW DELHI, March 7 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd is looking to sell up to a quarter of its satellite TV services arm and is in talks with several potential suitors, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Bharti Airtel, India's top telecommunications carrier, is looking at a valuation of little over $1 billion for the unit that had 7.9 million digital television customers as of December, one of the sources said.

United States-based Liberty Global Inc and a couple of private equity investors are among companies Bharti Airtel is in talks with for a potential stake sale, said the other source, declining to elaborate.

Both the sources declined to be named as the plan is not public yet. Bharti and Liberty Global declined to comment.

Direct-to-home television broadcast services in India have been gaining momentum due to growing spending power in Asia's third-largest economy and also helped by a government move to digitise the cable network.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐