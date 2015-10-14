India risks missing boat as biosimilars shake up drug industry

* Only a handful of Indian firms making biosimilars for US,
EU
* Dr Reddy's sees launching first biosimilar in US by 2018
* Global biosimilars sales seen at $25 billion by 2020
MUMBAI, Oct 15 India, which has dominated the
generic drugs industry for decades, is falling behind in the
race to make copies of complex biotech drugs, which are expected
to generate tens of billions of dollars in sales in the coming
years.
While Indian firms have launched a few such products on the
domestic market, where regulatory barriers are relatively low,
they are being overtaken by European, American and South Korean
firms in the race to supply lucrative Western markets.
Just three Indian groups - Biocon Ltd, Dr Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd and Intas Pharamceuticals Ltd - are
working with partners on so-called biosimilars aimed at the
United States and Europe.
Biotech drugs, which require genetic engineering, account
for a growing share of new drugs and the future sales of copycat
products will also switch to this category of pharmaceuticals
from simple small-molecule pills like aspirin.
The global biosimilars market is predicted to have sales of
$25 billion by 2020, according to a 2014 Thomson Reuters report.
"Biosimilars is a big opportunity," said Sujay Shetty,
leader of the life sciences practice at PwC India. "But unlike
generics, it is not yet an opportunity (for Indian companies) in
the U.S."
Copying chemical-based drugs has long been the bedrock of
India's $15 billion pharmaceuticals industry. Biotech drugs,
however, are more difficult to make and cannot be replicated
exactly, which is why regulators have come up with the notion of
versions that are similar enough to do the job.
That also means regulators will be eagle-eyed on quality,
posing a challenge to Indian companies, which have been
distracted in recent years by manufacturing problems that have
led to some drugs being barred from key overseas markets.
Many, including the country's biggest drugmaker Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, are still struggling to
fix issues at their generic drug factories.
"FAR BEHIND"
Biosimilars have been available in India since the early
2000s, well before their 2006 arrival in Europe and the recent
introduction of a regulatory pathway in the United States, where
the first biosimilar was launched only last month.
But India's experience has not been problem-free. Intas, for
example, recently received reports of some patients on its
biosimilar version of Roche's eye drug Lucentis
developing inflammation barely two months after the drug's
launch.
An Intas spokesman said the problem was found to be in the
drug's "cold chain logistics" distribution channel and has
restricted supply of the drug.
Arun Chandavarkar, the chief executive of Biocon, seen by
analysts as the front-runner among Indian firms developing
biosimilars, believes the cost and complexity of developing
biosimilars will be a deterrent for many Indian players.
"At this time, there can't be too many companies willing to
put in that much effort and investment," he said.
The three Indian companies that have stated plans to make
biosimilars for the United States and Europe are all partnered
with larger Western firms.
Biocon has a tie-up with Mylan Inc and is testing
four molecules in global Phase III trials, for which it plans to
seek approvals in the United States and Europe starting in
fiscal 2017, Chandavarkar said.
Dr Reddy's is developing biosimilars such as rituximab and
pegfilgrastim for use in cancer treatment under a pact with
Germany's Merck KGaA and said it plans to launch its
first biosimilar in the United States by 2018.
A spokesman at Intas, which developed pegfilgrastim in
partnership with Canada's Apotex Inc, told Reuters the company
was considering partnering with a Swiss drugmaker to launch the
product in the United States. It declined to name the firm.
Chandru Chawla, head of Cipla Ltd's new ventures
unit, said India's "fundamental disadvantage" over United
States, Europe and South Korea was that biotechnology never
evolved in India to the extent that chemistry did.
"In terms of having the right knowledge ecosystem and the
pools of talent, India is far behind," he said.
Globally, Western pharmaceutical firms such as Novartis AG
; Pfizer Inc, in partnership with South Korea's
Celltrion Inc ; and Merck & Co with partner
Samsung Bioepis, are leading in the race to dominate the Western
biosimilars market.
"South Korea has made very significant strides in a very
short period of time," said Cartikeya Reddy, Dr Reddy's
executive vice president for biologics. "In this regard they
have indeed pulled ahead of Indian companies."
