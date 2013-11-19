Blackstone, Indian firm to buy Mumbai office for $144 mln-sources

MUMBAI Nov 19 U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP and Indian developer Panchshil Realty
are close to buying a majority stake in an office tower in
Mumbai for about 9 billion rupees ($144 million), two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The deal could be concluded as early as next week, said a
source directly involved in the talks. Both the sources declined
to be named as the details are not public yet.
The 25-storey Express Towers in Nariman Point, a business
district, is 49 percent owned by ICICI Ventures, the private
equity arm of ICICI Bank, India's biggest private
sector lender.
The rest is held by Indian Express Group, a newspaper
publisher.
Blackstone, ICICI Ventures and Indian Express Group declined
to comment. Panchshil could not be reached immediately.
The Economic Times reported the deal earlier on Tuesday.
Blackstone has invested more than $500 million in buying
leased property assets in India.
It is also in advanced talks to buy a business park in
Mumbai for about 10 billion rupees and a special economic zone
in Gurgaon for around 24 billion rupees, sources have told
Reuters.
The 400,000 square-foot Express Towers overlooks the Arabian
Sea and is home to several tenants including Blackstone, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Temasek Holdings,
Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic Company.