Qualcomm Indian units raise 26 bln rupees in bonds

MUMBAI, June 8 Several Indian units of Qualcomm
Inc, a U.S. supplier of mobile phone chips, have raised
a combined 26 billion rupees ($472 million) through five-year
bonds at 10.25 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the
deal said on Friday.	
    The bonds have semi-annual put/call options starting in mid-
2013, said the source, declining to be named as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.	
    Bank of America-Merrill Lynch is one of the three foreign
banks involved in the transaction, the source said.	
    Wireless Broadband Business Services (Delhi), Wireless
Broadband Business Services (Haryana), Wireless Broadband
Business Services (Kerala) and Wireless Business Services
Private Ltd are the borrowing entities, the source added.	
    Last month, Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile
phone carrier, said it agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in
Qualcomm's fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the
country for $165 million. 	
    Qualcomm, which was embroiled in a dispute with the Indian
telecoms ministry, had formed the four units for the purpose of 
bidding for the 4G broadband spectrum.

