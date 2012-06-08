Qualcomm Indian units raise 26 bln rupees in bonds

MUMBAI, June 8 Several Indian units of Qualcomm Inc, a U.S. supplier of mobile phone chips, have raised a combined 26 billion rupees ($472 million) through five-year bonds at 10.25 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The bonds have semi-annual put/call options starting in mid- 2013, said the source, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch is one of the three foreign banks involved in the transaction, the source said. Wireless Broadband Business Services (Delhi), Wireless Broadband Business Services (Haryana), Wireless Broadband Business Services (Kerala) and Wireless Business Services Private Ltd are the borrowing entities, the source added. Last month, Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone carrier, said it agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm's fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country for $165 million. Qualcomm, which was embroiled in a dispute with the Indian telecoms ministry, had formed the four units for the purpose of bidding for the 4G broadband spectrum.