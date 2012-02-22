UPDATE 2-India BPCL plans shift from Iran to Saudi oil -sources

* BPCL seeks to raise Saudi volumes in FY13 by 27 pct
* BPCL plans to cut Iran imports after govt directive
* BPCL not seeking higher Saudi imports for its Bina plant
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Feb 22 India's Bharat Petroleum
has turned to Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter, for higher supplies in 2012/13, fearing global
sanctions may jeopardise trade with Iran, industry sources said
on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia is the biggest oil supplier to India, the
world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, and is the only oil
producer with significant spare capacity to replace any fall in
supply from its regional rival Iran.
Iran has offered extra oil supplies to Asian buyers as it
seeks to retain market share in the face of western sanctions
aimed at stopping Tehran using its nuclear programme to develop
weapons. Iran denies it has such an ambition.
While India has said it will not implement the sanctions,
it, along with China and Japan, are planning cuts of at least 10
percent in Iranian crude imports as U.S. measures make it
difficult for the top Asian buyers to keep doing business with
the OPEC producer.
BPCL, India's second-biggest state refiner, is the
third Indian company after Hindustan Petroleum and
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd to seek
higher volumes under term deals from Saudi Arabia.
It is seeking a 27 percent increase to 152,000 barrels per
day (bpd) in its oil deal with Saudi Arabia for 2012/13 from the
previous year, one of the sources said.
BPCL is seeking higher volumes for its plants at Mumbai and
Kochi, this source said. The company plans to continue buying
70,000 bpd for its Bina refinery in central India operated by
Bharat Refinery Ltd (BORL), a joint venture of Bharat Petroleum
and Oman Oil Co.
Another source confirmed plans to increase the size of the
annual crude import deal with Saudi Arabia, and added that the
refiner planned to reduce the Iranian deal size by about 50
percent to 10,000 bpd in 2012/13.
One of the sources said there was a government directive to
reduce crude imports from Iran by 15 percent. He declined to say
whether the cut by BPCL would be deeper than 15 percent.
All the sources have direct knowledge of the matter but
asked not to be identified as they were not authorised to speak
to the media.
A BPCL spokesman declined to comment.
SAUDI FILLING VACUUM
King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia offered additional barrels to
India earlier this month after Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said
Riyadh could increase production by about 2 million barrels per
day (bpd) almost immediately.
In July last year, Saudi Arabia supplied an extra 3 million
barrels to Indian customers in August, stepping into the vacuum
created by Iran after it cut supply to New Delhi after a
long-standing clearing house mechanism was scrapped in December
2010.
India's HPCL has already said it will cut Iranian imports by
about 15 percent to 60,000 bpd for its annual contract, while
private refiner Essar Oil is sticking to 100,000 bpd.
India and Iran have agreed to settle 45 percent of their oil
trade using the rupee, which is not freely traded on global
markets, as they fear an existing payment conduit through Turkey
might succumb to EU sanctions. Turkey is seeking EU membership.
Indian firms have been paying in euros for their crude
imports from Iran through Turkey's Halkbank since the
middle of 2011. Halkbank has since refused to open an account
for BPCL.
BPCL Mumbai plant in western Indian has a capacity to
process a 240,000-bpd oil, while Southern Kochi plant can
process 190,000 bpd oil. It also has a majority stake in a
60,000 bpd refinery in northeast India.