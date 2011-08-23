WRAPUP 1-India BPO firms shrug off global slowdown fears

* Slowdown to help outsourcing -Infosys BPO chief executive
* No major near-term impact -Wipro executive
* Industry body affirms 16-18 pct growth in FY12
By Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, Aug 23 India's back-office services
industry sees no undue cause for concern from a possible
recession in the United States and Europe, its key markets,
officials at two of the country's top three software services
firms said on Tuesday.
Infosys Ltd , India's second-largest software
services exporter, expects revenue growth of 15 to 20 percent in
its business process outsourcing (BPO) arm this fiscal year,
while Wipro , the country's No.3, said it saw no
near-term impact of a slowdown.
"(Global slowdown) shouldn't affect the BPO business. A
downturn should in fact help the BPO business," Swami
Swaminathan, chief executive of Infosys BPO, told Reuters in an
interview on the sidelines of an industry conference.
"When people don't do well, they are obviously looking at
opportunities to be more efficient. And that's when they reach
out to us," he said.
Wipro does not expect to feel a major impact in the near
term from the global crisis, Nithya Ramkumar, the company's
business technology officer, told reporters on Tuesday.
The outsourcing industry lobby group National
Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) on
Tuesday maintained its forecast of export revenue growth of 16
to 18 percent for the year to March 2012.
"Our discussions with our members as well as our discussions
with our clients indicate that they are not cutting back at this
point," Som Mittal, president of NASSCOM, told reporters.
"We haven't seen any slowdown in our business," added
Matthew Vallance, chief executive of Firstsource Solutions Ltd
, India's sixth-biggest back-office services firm.
Along with India's largest BPO firm, Tata Consultancy
Services (TCS) , Wipro and Infosys have driven India's
$76-billion software and services sector to the centre of the
country's economic rise.
"DETERIORATING" SECTOR
But fears of a recession in the United States and Europe,
which account for more than 70 percent of the industry's
revenue, have dragged down their stock prices recently, and on
Friday pulled India's IT index to its lowest level
since November 2009.
U.S.-based outsourcing companies are seen benefiting at the
expense of their Indian rivals when American spending slows and
firms come under domestic fire for sending business overseas.
Data last week showed factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region slumped to a near 2-1/2 year low in August
and home resales unexpectedly dropped last month, dampening
hopes for a quick revival in the country's economic growth.
"Right now there is no impact, but we recognise that it is
early days," said Pramod Bhasin, vice-chairman of Genpact ,
the India-based former BPO unit of GE Capital.
Last week BNP Paribas downgraded India's outsourcing sector
to "deteriorating" from "neutral", following growth forecasts
below market expectations from Wipro and TCS.
Bangalore-based Infosys posted a below-forecast
rise of 15.4 percent in fiscal first quarter profit last month,
and saw wage hikes hit margins amid intense competition from
rivals such as IBM and Accenture .
At the time, the company forecast overall fiscal year dollar
revenue growth of 18 to 20 percent.
Infosys said on Tuesday it was confident of continued growth
and was eyeing acquisitions to add scale in regions such as
Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, and complement
the firm's strategy for both organic and inorganic growth.
"Last two years, we have been growing at about 20 percent,"
Swaminathan said, referring to the outsourcing unit.
"I think we would be growing anywhere between 15 to 20
percent (this fiscal year)," he said.
The firm expects to have net employee additions of 2,500 to
3,000 this fiscal year, he added.
India's outsourcing sector, which employs close to 835,000
people and accounts for more than a third of the global
back-office market, generated export revenue of $14.1 billion in
the last fiscal year, according to NASSCOM.
TCS shares jumped nearly 7 percent to close at
981.60 rupees ($21.50) and Infosys shares closed up 3.8 percent
at 2,276.95 rupees ($49.86) against a 1.0 percent rise in
India's benchmark index . Wipro shares closed up 0.6
percent at 332.95 rupees ($7.29).
($1=45.665 Indian rupees)
