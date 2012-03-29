BRICS nations gird to pressure West over imbalances

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks retreat, though refiner shares extend gains

* Warsaw stocks off 18-month high on profit taking * Bank stocks lead retreat, Polish refiners rise further * Zloty also retreats though good output figure expected * Czech central banker sees moderate price growth By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 17 Polish stocks retreated on Friday, while other Central European markets trod water, as investors took profits after a rally in equity markets across the region and world. Warsaw's b