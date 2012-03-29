BRICS back expanding capital base of multilateral institutions

Pioneer Energy's posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a rise in demand.
NEW DELHI, March 29 The BRICS group of emerging market nations support an expansion of the capital base of the World Bank and have agreed to look more closely at a proposal to set up a South-South development bank, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Thursday.
Singh told reporters after a meeting of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that the group had agreed on the need to avoid political disruptions that cause volatility in global energy markets.
He also decried the lack of political movement on reforming global institutions such as the U.N. Security Council.
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a rise in demand.
* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- downgrade reflects view that Rolls-Royce will achieve a weaker than expected recovery in its key credit metrics
* Announced positive results from first feasibility study of omnipod horizon(tm) hybrid closed-loop system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: