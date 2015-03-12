UK's Hammond says India reassured on tax cases

NEW DELHI, March 12 British Foreign Secretary
Philip Hammond, speaking after talks in India's capital, said he
had raised concerns over a $1.6 billion tax case involving
British oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc and had been
assured there no other such cases.
Cairn Energy earlier this week filed a formal dispute
against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax
department, in the latest high-profile tax row to hit Asia's
third-largest economy.
The latest dispute comes after the Indian government, led by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had sought to reduce tax-related
litigation and move towards a tax-friendly regime to boost
much-needed foreign investment.
"The tax demand made to Cairn was very unwelcome," Hammond
said after talks with Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
