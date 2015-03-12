UPDATE 2-UK foreign minister seeks India assurance after $1.6 bln Cairn tax bill

(Adds fund manager quote, details)
NEW DELHI, March 12 Britain's foreign minister
raised concerns in India on Thursday about a $1.6 billion
retrospective tax bill charged to oil explorer Cairn Energy, and
had been reassured there are no other such cases.
Cairn this week filed a formal dispute against the
demand from India's tax department, in the latest high-profile
tax row to hit Asia's third-largest economy.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley explained that the Cairn case was started
by the previous government and that New Delhi was powerless to
stop it.
"The tax demand made to Cairn was very unwelcome," Hammond
said after talks with Jaitley.
"I've had a very clear indication from Mr Jaitley...who is
clear and categoric that this government will not be issuing any
further notices under the retrospective tax legislation," he
told reporters in New Delhi.
Jaitley is scheduled to arrive in London on Friday to drum
up investment in his country and unveil a statue of Mahatma
Gandhi, who railed against British imperialism and led India to
independence.
The tax dispute is particularly embarrassing for Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government after it made promises to
end the tax battles that have damaged investor sentiment.
Modi's government has sought to move towards a tax-friendly
regime to boost much-needed foreign investment and reduce the
tax battles that during the last government embroiled
multinationals including Vodafone Group, Royal Dutch
Shell, IBM Corp and Microsoft Corp.
"The new government has been keen to improve the ease of
doing business for foreign investors in India...including how it
deals with historic (tax) cases," said David Cornell, a
London-based fund manager at India-focused Ocean Dial Asset
Management.
"There is no indication yet that it is changing, apart from
rhetoric."
Shares in Cairn fell to their lowest point since October
2008 on Wednesday, but were up 2.9 percent at 1337 GMT on
Thursday.
Jaitley's pledge not to use the legislation to issue new tax
notices does not stop the courts from pursuing cases which began
under the previous administration.
"There are legacy cases that are going to have be dealt with
in courts," Hammond said.
