UK PM May says no meeting planned with Tata bosses during India trip

NEW DELHI Nov 7 British Prime Minister Theresa
May won't meet any executives from Tata Steel Ltd
during her two-day trip to India but talks about the future of
its British steel operations are still going on, she said.
In March, Tata Steel put its British steel operations on
sale following heavy losses linked to a flood of cheap Chinese
imports and low demand in the region. The process was suspended
in July because of uncertainty following the June Brexit vote.
The company has since said it is exploring opportunities for
a partnership for its entire European steel business, and
Germany's biggest steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has said it
is in talks with Tata.
"I had hoped to be able to meet the key people from Tata
while I was in India, sadly the schedules don't allow for me to
do that on this particular visit but there are regular contacts
between the government and Tata Steel," May told reporters on
the plane to India on Sunday, her first bilateral visit outside
the EU since she took office in July.
"There continue to be those regular contacts to ensure that
we maintain, as has been maintained so far, that steel
production in the UK."
Tata's former chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted in a
boardroom coup last month, is due to take part in a CEO forum
with May during her visit.
