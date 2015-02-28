India vows tough punishments to bring home 'black money'

NEW DELHI Feb 28 India said it plans tougher
punishments including jail terms of up to 10 years for those who
hide undeclared cash outside the country and for the banks and
advisers who help them, as it tries to bring back illicit
billions stashed abroad.
In his budget address on Saturday, Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said the government would introduce the changes in a new
law during the current session of parliament, which will also
allow enforcement agencies to seize assets held abroad.
The hidden cash "eats into the vitals of our economy and
society," Jaitley said. "The problems of poverty and inequity
cannot be eliminated unless generation of black money and its
concealment is dealt with effectively and forcefully."
Illegal deposits abroad cost India billions of dollars in
lost revenue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has
promised to change laws and enact new measures to bring back
such funds, known in India as 'black money'.
Evading tax on foreign assets will carry a jail sentence of
up to 10 years, under the government's proposed changes, while
failing to disclose assets adequately will be punishable by up
to 7 years.
When assets abroad cannot be forfeited, the new rules could
allow the government to confiscate equivalent assets in India.
India has also struck a deal with Swiss authorities, which
will provide information for cases being investigated at home.
The two sides have begun talks on an automatic exchange of
information, Jaitley said.
Earlier this month, Indian tax officials searched the Mumbai
headquarters of HSBC Holdings as part of a broader
probe related to allegations the bank's Swiss business helped
clients dodge taxes. India has been the only Asian country to
aggressively investigate HSBC over the matter.
The black money changes come in a full-year budget that
seeks to encourage investment in India with lower corporate tax
eventually and simpler process, but also to increase fiscal
revenue.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)