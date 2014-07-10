Corporate winners and losers from India's budget

July 10 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
new government on Thursday unveiled its first budget of
structural reforms aimed at reviving growth, winning praise from
investors despite a lack of clarity over how it would cap the
big fiscal deficit.
Modi's government, in office for less than two months, said
it would raise caps on foreign investment in the defence and
insurance sectors, and launch a tax reform to unify India's 29
federal states into a common market. [IN:nL4N0PL1MD]
The following sectors/companies will benefit or be impacted
by the budget proposals:
WINNERS:
* Increase in foreign direct investment cap in the insurance
sector to 49 percent from 26 percent now will benefit companies
such as ICICI Bank Ltd, Max India Ltd,
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC)
that have insurance ventures with foreign partners.
* Real estate companies such as DLF Ltd, Unitech
Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Parsvnath Developers
Ltd will benefit from the proposal to provide
incentives for setting up real estate investment trusts.
* Plan to develop 100 smart cities and increase in
allocations to support rural housing will help developers and
housing finance companies such as HDFC, LIC Housing Finance Ltd
and Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd.
* The proposal to allow manufacturing units to sell products
via e-commerce platforms is likely to benefit the local units of
foreign retailers such as Nike Inc, Marks and Spencer
Group and Puma SE.
* Insurance and asset management companies will gain from a
proposal to increase the tax exemption limit on certain
investments to 150,000 rupees from 100,000 rupees per year.
* Companies such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd, IL&FS
Transportation Networks Ltd and IRB Infrastructure
Developers Ltd will benefit from plans to increase
spending to build roads and ports.
LOSERS:
* A proposal to increase excise duty on cigarettes is
negative for companies such as ITC Ltd and VST
Industries Ltd. Cigarette makers usually pass on any
tax hikes to consumers, which may impact sales.
* A more than $2 billion tax dispute between Vodafone Group
PLC and the Indian government will likely drag on after
the finance minister did not propose revoking a controversial
retrospective tax rule change in 2012.
Vodafone said in a statement on Thursday it intended to push
ahead with international arbitration to resolve the dispute.
* No change in import duty on gold and silver from the
current 10 percent is negative for companies such as Titan
Company Ltd and Gitanjali Gems Ltd as some
had expected a cut.
(Reporting by India Company News team; Compiled by Devidutta
