India eases real estate trust listing rules to boost investment

NEW DELHI, July 10 India paved the way for the
stock market listing of real estate investment trusts (REITs) on
Thursday in a move to boost foreign investment in the property
sector that has been hit by slowing economic growth.
India issued draft regulations for the listing of REITs in
2008, but was forced to shelve the plans after the global
financial crisis dried up investor interest and an economic
downturn dimmed the outlook for real estate investments.
A new set of draft guidelines were introduced by the markets
regulator in October and the final regulation will be drafted
once the government clears the tax measures proposed in the
federal budget on Thursday.
Streamlining the tax rules will give existing investors such
as Blackstone Group, which is gearing up to introduce a
trust in India with its local development partner, an option to
exit some of its investments.
"I intend to provide necessary incentives for REITS which
will have pass through for the purpose of taxation," said
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the new government's maiden
budget for the fiscal year ending in March 2015.
This meant the government will clarify corporate tax on
REITs, which had triggered worries over double taxation, tax
consultants said.
"In the present regime, tax could be levied at multiple
points which made REITs unviable," said Anish Sanghvi, associate
director at consultant PwC in India, adding that this is a big
step forward in introducing REITs.
"The budget proposals provide a tax pass through to REITs
and facilitate a single layer of tax although some more changes
are required to make it tax efficient for foreign investors."
The move will allow developers such as DLF, Phoenix
Mills and Prestige Estates to tap a new
avenue of funds by selling finished commercial buildings to
investors and listing them as a trust.
REITs, listed entities that invest mainly in leased office
and retail assets and distribute most of their income to
shareholders as dividends, will attract foreign and domestic
investors including the non-resident Indians, Jaitley said.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and
David Evans)