版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 13:15 BJT

Canadian PM Harper says fears greater global protectionism

NEW DELHI Nov 7 Fears of more global economic hard times are deterring investors and there are signs that protectionism is on the rise, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in New Delhi, Harper said consensus was slipping at the G20 group of nations, which has been key in coordinating international policy during the financial crisis since 2008.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐