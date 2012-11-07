Canadian PM Harper says fears greater global protectionism

BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Longhi says need a fair playing field against China-CNBC
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
NEW DELHI Nov 7 Fears of more global economic hard times are deterring investors and there are signs that protectionism is on the rise, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in New Delhi, Harper said consensus was slipping at the G20 group of nations, which has been key in coordinating international policy during the financial crisis since 2008.
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 More than a dozen of a dwindling number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline were arrested on Thursday after defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall