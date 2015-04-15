版本:
Cameco signs C$350 mln deal to supply uranium to India reactors

OTTAWA, April 15 Canada's Cameco Corp has signed a C$350 million ($280 million) five-year deal to supply uranium fuel to Indian nuclear reactors, the Canadian government announced on Wednesday.

The agreement was announced on the second day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Canada.

($1=$1.25 Canada) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
