Cameco signs C$350 mln deal to supply uranium to India reactors

UPDATE 1-Home Capital names new board member amid regulatory probe
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.
OTTAWA, April 15 Canada's Cameco Corp has signed a C$350 million ($280 million) five-year deal to supply uranium fuel to Indian nuclear reactors, the Canadian government announced on Wednesday.
The agreement was announced on the second day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Canada.
($1=$1.25 Canada) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.
* Senior Housing Properties Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.