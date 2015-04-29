U.S. firm plans stake sale in India's CARE Hospitals for up to $300 mln-sources

| MUMBAI, April 29
MUMBAI, April 29 U.S. private equity firm Advent
International is in talks with Carlyle Group and three
separate healthcare providers to sell its 72 percent stake in
India's CARE Hospitals for $250 million to $300 million, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The talks are also being held with Malaysia's IHH Healthcare
Bhd, India's Manipal Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare
, the sources added, declining to be identified because
the information has not been made public.
"The formal process is on. We have seen initial interest and
this will take a few months to conclude," said one of the
sources.
Advent, Carlyle and IHH declined to comment, while Manipal
and Fortis did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comments.
Advent bought its 72 percent stake in CARE Hospitals in 2012
for $105 million. The chain operates 17 hospitals in nine cities
across India. The remaining 28 percent stake is currently held
by a group of Indian doctors.
Interest in Indian private hospital chains has increased as
public spending in healthcare has remained low, resulting in a
dilapidated network of government hospitals and clinics,
especially in rural areas.
IHH has been especially active in looking to invest in
India. Last month, it bought a 51 percent stake in India's
Continental Hospitals Ltd for $45.4 million, and also owns an 11
percent stake in the largest Indian hospital chain, Apollo
Hospital Enterprise.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)