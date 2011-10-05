UPDATE 1-Carlyle buys 9 percent stake in India's IIFL

(Adds details)
Oct 5 Indian financial services firm India
Infoline (IIFL) said on Wednesday U.S. private equity
giant Carlyle Group has bought a 9 percent stake in the
company from the secondary market for an undisclosed amount.
At Wednesday's market price, a 9 percent stake in IIFL,
which offers retail and institutional brokerage services, is
valued at about $38 million.
Washington-based Carlyle will be invited to join IIFL's
board, the Indian company said in a statement.
Carlyle last month filed paperwork for an initial public
offering of up to $100 million. It is expected to come to market
in the first half of 2012 in a deal that sources have said could
raise as much as $1 billion.
IIFL shares closed 2.5 percent up at 71.35 rupees ahead of
the announcement in a Mumbai market that fell 0.46 percent.
