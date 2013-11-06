UPDATE 1-India issues rules allowing expanded foreign bank presence

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Nov 6 India's central bank said it will
treat foreign banks operating in the country on nearly equal
terms with local lenders if they move to a wholly owned
subsidiary structure, as it seeks to bolster its regulatory
powers in the wake of the global financial crisis.
The rules issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) late on
Wednesday were generally in line with expectations and could
expand opportunities for international banks in the country,
since they would have greater freedom to open branches and would
be able to participate more fully in the development of the
Indian financial sector.
However they could also face a greater regulatory burden.
Currently foreign banks in India with substantial networks -
a category including Citigroup, HSBC, and
Standard Chartered - operate as branches, not
subsidiaries, a distinction which crucially affects their
regulatory framework.
Foreign-owned banks operating as subsidiaries would be
required to earmark 40 percent of their lending to the "priority
sector," which includes underserved parts of the economy and
agriculture, the same obligation as for domestic banks and in
line with a rule being phased in for existing foreign banks with
20 or more branches.
However, foreign banks would only be allowed to buy a local
private-sector lender after a review of the overall extent of
foreign bank penetration.
To prevent foreign domination of the banking sector, the
central bank also said it would place restrictions on the
further entry of new wholly owned subsidiaries of foreign banks
if and when the assets of institutions owned abroad exceed 20
percent of the country's total.
India's banking system is dominated by state banks, which
accounted for more than two-thirds of the sector's assets at the
end of March 2012, the latest RBI data showed. Foreign banks
accounted for 4.3 percent of deposits as of March 2012.
The RBI said foreign banks wanting to enter the country but
having what it regards as over-complex structures, a lack of
adequate disclosure or lacked a broad enough spread of
shareholders would be allowed entry only as wholly owned
subsidiaries.
Foreign banks operating in India before August 2010 have the
option of continuing as branches. "However, they will be
incentivised to convert into WOS (wholly owned subsidiaries)
because of the attractiveness of the near-national treatment
afforded to WOS," the central bank said in a statement.
"We welcome the new guidelines from the regulator. However
it is too early to comment in detail without reviewing the
guidelines and its implications," a Standard Chartered spokesman
said.
A Citi spokesman in India could not be immediately reached
for comment, while HSBC declined comment.