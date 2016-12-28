India's govt appoints Viral Acharya as central bank deputy governor

MUMBAI Dec 28 The Indian government has
appointed Viral V. Acharya, a professor of economics at New York
University, as one of the central bank's four deputy governors
for a term of three years, according to a statement on
Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India had a vacancy for deputy governor
after Urjit Patel was promoted to Governor earlier this year.
The statement did not mention which portfolio Acharya would
be assigned. Patel had headed the prestigious monetary policy,
which is now overseen by RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi as part
of a widened remit.
Acharya teaches at the Stern School of Business in New York
university. According to his resume, he has research interests
in regulation of banks, corporate finance, credit risk and asset
pricing.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)