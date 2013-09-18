India's cenbank chief seen hawkish on debut, may roll back some FX steps

| MUMBAI, Sept 18
MUMBAI, Sept 18 New Indian central bank chief
Raghuram Rajan makes his first monetary policy statement on
Friday with expectations he may scale back some of the emergency
measures that have helped the rupee bounce from a record low.
But in a reflection of the policy challenges faced by the
former IMF chief economist who has been dubbed "The Guv" by the
Indian media, Rajan is likely to strike a hawkish tone on
inflation.
With price pressures rising but economic growth running at a
decade low, Rajan must find a fine balance in central bank
policies to support economic activity without adding fuel to
inflation and giving investors fresh reason to sell the
currency.
"There is a change of guard, so we don't know what the
flavour will be, but Rajan is likely to be hawkish and reiterate
the importance of low and stable inflation for sustained
economic recovery," said Rajeev Malik, senior economist at CLSA
in Singapore.
Famed for predicting the global financial crisis, Rajan took
office at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sept. 4 as India
was confronting its biggest economic crisis since 1991 and wowed
central bank-watchers with an action plan on his first day.
Since hitting a record low on Aug. 28, marking up losses of
about 20 percent for the year, the rupee has strengthened by 9
percent.
Rajan, 50, pushed back his maiden policy review by two days
and will now follow the pivotal meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which later on Wednesday is widely expected to announce
a winding down of its extraordinary monetary stimulus.
Investor concern that India and other emerging markets will
see reduced capital inflows once the Fed trims its stimulus
programme has been a major factor in the rupee's slump. India
was seen as more vulnerable than many emerging markets because
it is running hefty current account and fiscal deficits.
Absent shock waves from the Fed meeting, economists expect
at most a partial rollback on Friday of the slate of measures
implemented by Rajan and his predecessor to support the rupee
, which had the side affect of stifling credit.
With wholesale inflation at a six-month high in August, he
is likely to keep the repo rate, the RBI's official policy rate,
on hold at 7.25 percent.
Some economists expect Rajan to build the case for shifting
the central bank's key inflation measure to the consumer price
index from the wholesale price index.
That would put India in tune with other major economies but
would also reinforce a near-term hawkish stance given that
consumer inflation has been consistently high, registering 9.52
percent in August.
In his first-day press conference, Rajan spoke of the need
for communication and a "clear framework" as to where the
central bank is headed.
"We need a more comprehensive policy statement from the RBI
underlining the outlook on inflation and guidance around the
future of monetary policy framework, especially with regards to
inflation targeting," said Gaurav Kapur, senior economist at
Royal Bank of Scotland.
DE FACTO POLICY RATE
Rajan is widely expected to leave the marginal standing
facility (MSF) unchanged, a Reuters poll shows. The overnight
rate is generally viewed as the central bank's effective policy
rate now, since it is the major interest rate tool being used to
support the rupee.
The central bank jacked it up by 200 basis points in July to
10.25 percent so that it stood 300 basis points above the
official policy repo rate, aiming to tighten market liquidity
and make it more expensive to speculate against the rupee.
Still, A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership Ltd in Mumbai, said it was a 50/50 call as to whether
Rajan cuts the MSF to 9.25 percent.
"If the governor cuts MSF he wouldn't want to give an
impression that it is the start of further cuts or that we will
go back to 7.25 percent and so on. Thus he has to guide markets
that 7.25 percent is not coming back soon and further easing
will be calibrated and data-dependent," he said.
Several economists expect Rajan to reverse some of the other
rupee-supporting steps.
He might relax a requirement that banks meet 99 percent of
their cash reserve ratio on a daily basis. The
minimum was increased from 70 percent previously, which drained
liquidity from money markets but also choked off credit.
Rajan took over at the RBI with what many observers warned
were impossibly high expectations given the difficulty of
revitalising an economy whose record-high current account
deficit makes it especially vulnerable to an exodus of foreign
fund flows, especially if the Fed tapers its stimulus programme.
Additionally, the weak coalition government of Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh has had difficulty pushing through
policy reforms, and with national elections due by May, little
economic reform is expected in the near term.
Several RBI-watchers said the rupee, at 63.25 to the dollar
on Wednesday, is not yet out of the woods and that it would be
premature to wind back significantly the support measures.