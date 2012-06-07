CORRECTED-India's Cipla loses PetArmor case in U.S. appeals court

(Corrects paragraphs 2 and 3 to say that PetArmor is owned by FidoPharm, not Merial. Also fixes judgment date in paragraph 3)

June 7 Indian drugmaker Cipla said on Thursday a U.S. appeals court had upheld a district court's ruling which last year declared a patent infringement by Cipla over animal healthcare drug PetArmor Plus.

Cipla manufactures PetArmor Plus on behalf of FidoPharm, a unit of pet health company Velcera Inc. The product is used to treat fleas in cats and dogs.

Sales of PetArmor Plus were suspended after the federal court for Middle District of Georgia ruled in favour of Merial Ltd on June 21 last year. Merial is a unit of French drugmaker Sanofi.

The financial implications of this case are yet to be determined, Cipla said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange. "The company is examining options for preferring an appeal against the aforesaid Federal Circuit order," it added.

Valued at $4.47 billion, shares in Cipla fell 0.37 percent to 308 rupees on Thursday when the broader Mumbai market rose 1.05 percent. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Mark Potter)