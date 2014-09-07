No quick fix for India's coal supply crisis - minister

| NEW DELHI, Sept 7
Sunday blamed cost overruns at coal projects and $50 billion in
losses at state electricity distributors for a power crisis that
has become the first test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
management of the economy.
Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal warned that it would
take years to alleviate coal supply shortages, which have
reduced stocks at thermal power stations to their lowest since a
huge blackout in 2012 cut off 620 million people.
Any strategic decisions would have to wait until a final
decision by the Supreme Court on whether to revoke licences for
more than 200 coal blocks awarded since 1993, Goyal told a news
conference.
The court has already ruled that these 'captive' blocks for
industrial use were handed out illegally. It will reconvene on
Tuesday to consider whether they should be reallocated, or
whether the operators should be fined.
"We will ensure quick action after the Supreme Court
decision to get the process rolling and enhance coal output to 1
billion tonnes (a year) by 2019," Goyal told a news conference.
The "Coalgate" scandal, estimated in a 2012 audit report to
have cost the taxpayer up to $33 billion, entrenched the
dependence of Indian industry on supplies from lumbering state
producer Coal India.
Coal stocks on hand at thermal generators, which produce
three-fifths of the nation's power, have fallen to six days'
forward cover - down nearly half since Modi's national election
victory in May.
Modi's landslide came at least in part thanks to his
reputation for CEO-style competence as chief minister of
Gujarat, where he tackled a similar power crisis in 2005 and
ensured round-the-clock electricity supplies.
NO PLAN B
Even though India has the world's fifth-largest reserves of
coal, at 61 billion tonnes, supply bottlenecks force many
generators to import coal from abroad. While private sector
players are sourcing fuel from their own mines in countries like
Australia, many state players can't afford to import.
Goyal said he was "open to all options" on fixing the coal
supply situation but said the government would not consider
opening up coal production to private competition immediately.
"At the moment we don't have a Plan B, but for every
scenario we are keeping ourselves ready. Whatever the Supreme
Court decides on coal block de-allocation, we will ensure that
action from our side is implemented immediately," said Goyal.
Coal India, which accounts for around 80 percent of national
production, has warned that it will fall around 30 million
tonnes short of its commitment to supply 408 million tonnes to
power generators in the year to March 31, 2015.
Mining unions plan a three-day 'work to rule' protest later
this month to oppose any moves to privatise or break up Coal
India, which employs 350,000 workers.
Goyal, a senior figure in Modi's nationalist party and
former investment banker, blamed the crisis on cost overruns at
power projects and 3 trillion rupees ($50 billion) at state
power distributors.
These losses have piled up in the system because in many
Indian states the price paid by consumers of electricity is
20-30 percent below cost - often the result of political favours
given by local leaders.
On the supply side, Goyal said it would be vital to build
three railway lines in the mining states of Chhattisgarh,
Jharkhand and Odisha, that could deliver an extra 60 million
tonnes of coal a year by 2017-18 and up to 200 million tons by
2021-22.
(1 US dollar = 60.3900 Indian rupee)
