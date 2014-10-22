Foreign firms with India units could mine, sell coal - source

NEW DELHI Oct 22 India could allow commercial
coal mining by foreign companies if they set up units in the
country, opening the door for global giants like Rio Tinto
to access the world's fifth largest coal reserves, a
source familiar with the matter said.
In an executive order posted on the Coal Ministry's website
on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said
that any company incorporated in India may be allowed to mine
coal for their own consumption or sale, overturning a
42-year-old ban.
As of now, only Indian power, steel and cement companies can
mine coal for their own consumption. Commercial mining is
dominated by state-owned Coal India Ltd.
But the government now plans to allow companies like Rio
Tinto India to mine coal commercially after it completes the
auction of 74 coalfields for the exclusive consumption of Indian
companies' power, cement and steel plants, said the source.
He did not want to be named as he is not authorised to talk
to media. Rio Tinto India Managing Director Nik Senapati
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)