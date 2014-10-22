UPDATE 1-Modi takes first bite at coal to end India's power mess

* India-based firms may mine coal for consumption or sale -
order
* Foreign firms with India units may qualify - source
* Asia's No.3 economy plagued by coal, power shortages
(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Rupam Jain Nair and Krishna N Das
NEW DELHI, Oct 22 India could allow commercial
coal mining by foreign companies if they set up units in the
country, opening the door for global giants like Rio Tinto
to access the world's fifth-largest coal reserves, a
source familiar with the matter said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to open commercial
coal mining to private players is a key step towards bringing
order to the country's chaotic power industry and ending the
chronic blackouts that impede its economic rise.
Nearly a quarter of a century after India embraced economic
liberalisation, many businesses still rely on costly back-up
generators for round-the-clock power and a third of its 1.2
billion people are still not connected to the grid.
As of now, only Indian power, steel and cement companies can
mine coal for their own consumption. Commercial mining is
dominated by state-owned Coal India Ltd.
But the government now plans to allow companies like Rio
Tinto India to mine coal commercially after it completes the
auction of 74 coalfields for the exclusive consumption of Indian
companies' power, cement and steel plants, said the source, who
did not want to be identified as he is not authorised to speak
to the media.
In a 27-page executive order posted on the Coal Ministry's
website on Wednesday, the government said any firm incorporated
in India may be allowed to mine coal for their own consumption
or sale, ending a 42-year-old ban. The document did not make any
direct reference to allowing foreign firms.
Rio Tinto India Managing Director Nik Senapati declined to
comment.
Other foreign players that may show interest in India are
BHP Billiton and U.S. firm Peabody.
A Coal India official said it would be natural for the
government to allow deep-pocketed foreign companies to mine
coal, given the need to invest heavily and quickly raise output.
MODI'S REFORMS
Opening up the industry would ultimately boost production of
a raw material that generates three-fifths of India's power
supply, and it will pile pressure on Coal India to produce more.
"This is a first step but a very important one," said Manish
Aggarwal, head of KPMG's energy and natural resources practice
in India.
"What the government is really saying is that we will focus
on domestic coal and on renewables to meet our energy needs...
India needs the latest technology, the latest equipment and
international expertise if it is to raise coal production."
As chief minister of Gujarat state before becoming prime
minister, Modi prided himself on supplying uninterrupted
electricity, and repeating that feat at a national level is one
of his priorities.
It will not be an easy task.
India sits on the world's fifth-largest reserves, and yet
Coal India, which has enjoyed a monopoly on commercial mining,
has consistently failed to meet the rising demand of an economy
that has grown rapidly since the reforms of the 1990s.
Instead, wretched inefficiency has turned India into the
world's third-largest importer of coal.
Last month, the Supreme Court cancelled more than 200 coal
block licences it ruled were allocated illegally in a case that
has become emblematic of the dysfunctional nature of the
industry.
The government will re-auction the coalfields to private
firms within four months. For the first time, revenue from the
concessions will be paid to the states where the blocks are
located, creating an incentive to speed up project approvals.
"Modi wants to include incentives ... by giving the
opportunity to coal-rich states to earn royalties," said a
retired bureaucrat who helped Modi tackle power shortages in
Gujarat.
NEXT STEPS
Boosting the supply of energy is only half the problem,
industry experts say, and Modi is expected to now push
individual states to reform the rickety distribution model.
India's installed energy generation - more than half of it
powered by coal - has risen 20 percent in the last three years,
and the peak power deficit fell to 5.1 percent in June from 9
percent in 2012, according to government data.
But cash-strapped distributors, their tariffs capped and
facing rampant power theft, have invested little in new
transmission lines. This has meant that, for all the extra power
generated, not enough is delivered to consumers.
"This is not a complete solution... Fixing the transmission
and distribution side is equally critical," said Aggarwal.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Ryan Woo)