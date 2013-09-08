India Inc to policymakers: shape up, or we'll ship out

| MUMBAI, Sept 9
MUMBAI, Sept 9 After the rapid slide in India's
rupee this year, the message from the country's corporate titans
to the government is clear: shape up and fix the problems or
more companies will expand their business abroad and deprive the
economy of investment.
Many, such as entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, are already
doing just that.
Ranked by Forbes as one of the world's most powerful women,
she is investing about $200 million in a manufacturing plant in
Malaysia for her biotechnology firm Biocon Ltd to
offset unreliable power and water supplies back home. It already
makes more than half its sales overseas.
"If India had better infrastructure and more availability of
power I may not have gone abroad," said Shaw, who followed in
her father's footsteps with a master's degree in brewing in
Australia before setting up Biocon in her garage in Bangalore 35
years ago.
"We don't have enough power, we don't have enough water. So
some of these projects where we need water and power, I will do
it in Malaysia because that's where it is abundant," Shaw, who
is ranked 92 in India's rich list with a net worth of $625
million, told Reuters in an interview.
She is one of many top entrepreneurs voicing frustration
that policymakers failed to keep economic reforms rolling over
the past decade, which they contend would have prevented India
from stumbling into its deepest economic crisis since 1991, when
it was forced to pledge the country's gold reserves in exchange
for international loans.
Economic growth has almost halved in pace to less than 5
percent in the past six years, a flood of cash leaving the
country has led to a record current account deficit and combined
with a rout of emerging markets, has sent the rupee into a tail
spin. At its record low of 68.85 per dollar in late August, it
was down around 20 percent from the end of 2012, the worst
performer among Asia's currencies. It has since risen slightly
to 65.24.
The lack of reform and infrastructure, painfully slow
decision making and red tape are common complaints of corporate
India, but this time they could come at a cost as the rupee
crisis shows businesses how vulnerable they are.
The political cost could hit the Congress-led ruling
coalition at national elections that must be called by May. An
opinion poll on Friday showed nearly three-quarters of Indian
business leaders want opposition figure Narendra Modi to run the
country after the election.
Modi is in the political ascendancy after turning the
western state of Gujarat into the country's economic star with
double-digit growth and investor friendly policies.
The economic cost is underlined by Indian Inc.'s overseas
direct investment. Including bank guarantees issued to overseas
units, it stood at more than $21 billion in the first seven
months of this year, up 38 percent from the same period of 2012.
That is set to increase as Indian companies see the
advantages of diversifying globally.
In a bid to reduce its dependence on a slowing Indian auto
market and get a foothold in China and the United States, Apollo
Tyres agreed in June to pay $2.5 billion for
U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, which was nearly
three times its own market value at that time.
Yusuf Hamied, the billionaire chief of drugmaker Cipla Ltd
, which in July completed the acquisition of South
Africa's Cipla Medpro for about $460 million, is expanding his
company's base in Algeria and Morocco as part of a North Africa
thrust.
Aditya Birla Group, the $40 billion diversified conglomerate
that gets more than half its sales from overseas operations,
plans to invest $1 billion setting up a chemical plant in the
United States, local media reported last month.
A spokeswoman for the group, whose business interests range
from mining and metals to financial services and telecoms, was
unavailable to comment.
"MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT"
The central bank last month reduced companies' overseas
investment limit to 100 percent of their net worth from 400
percent, part of a drive to curb dollar outflows and prop up the
rupee.
While these steps could put a brake on overseas investments
in the short term, they might not halt the outbound march in the
longer term.
"The government has to give us infrastructure - not for a
day, not for six months - there has to be long-term
infrastructure, policies that are sustainable so that we can
then also plan accordingly," said Cipla's Hamied.
"In healthcare there are five ministries involved -
chemicals and fertilisers, finance ministry, law ministry,
health ministry, commerce ministry - there is no nodal body. Who
do you go to for infrastructure or for advice or anything?"
Hamied is particularly concerned about the impact on the
domestic pharmaceutical business of a new pricing policy that
has increased the number of drugs deemed essential that are
subject to price caps.
Many industrialists complain that delays in approving
projects due to differences among various government departments
and red tape make it tougher for India Inc to set
up manufacturing operations in the country than overseas.
"It is becoming more and more difficult, in any sector. Look
at the real estate sector, the amount of commissions, the amount
of bureaucracy that is there is too much," said billionaire Ajay
Piramal, chairman of the healthcare-to-real estate conglomerate
Piramal Group. "We need to have clear rules of business ...
unfortunately that's not happening."
With the prospect of a populist spending splurge ahead of
the national elections, industrialists like billionaire Rahul
Bajaj, chairman of motorcycles and three-wheeler maker Bajaj
Auto, are not betting on any changes soon.
"I believe the government will keep taking short-term
measures, which will have limited effect," Bajaj said. "The way
things are going, the earlier the elections the better."