Indian consortium shortlisted for Conoco Canada assets - source

NEW DELHI Oct 15 A consortium of three state-run Indian oil companies has been shortlisted as one of the three finalists for stakes in ConocoPhillips oil sands holdings in Canada, a source at one of the Indian bidders said on Monday.

The bid from the group, which comprises of oil producers Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd along with refiner and retailer Indian Oil Corp, is the first such attempt by Indian energy companies for assets in Canada.

Details about the size of the deal were not immediately available, but sources have earlier said the Indian consortium has bid $5 billion for the stake.