Indian consortium shortlisted for Conoco Canada assets - source

NEW DELHI Oct 15 A consortium of three
state-run Indian oil companies has been shortlisted as one of
the three finalists for stakes in ConocoPhillips oil
sands holdings in Canada, a source at one of the Indian bidders
said on Monday.
The bid from the group, which comprises of oil producers Oil
and Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd along
with refiner and retailer Indian Oil Corp, is the first
such attempt by Indian energy companies for assets in Canada.
Details about the size of the deal were not immediately
available, but sources have earlier said the Indian consortium
has bid $5 billion for the stake.