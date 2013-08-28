RPT-The rupee is where? Currency collapse confounds India Inc

By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian companies such as
Whirlpool of India Ltd say they can't plan more than a
couple of months out as a fast-falling rupee currency drives up
the cost of imports, forcing them to raise prices even as
consumer spending crumbles.
The timing is particularly tough for consumer companies that
were counting on India's September-to-December holiday season to
spur sales. India's consumers, whose spending helped see the
country through the global financial crisis in 2008, are closing
their wallets, squeezing companies from carmakers to shampoo
sellers.
Companies that import finished goods or raw materials are
the worst hit as they scramble to hold onto margins while
balancing the need to raise prices without deterring buyers.
"We are now planning for a month or three months at best
unlike six months or a year earlier," said Shantanu Dasgupta,
vice president for corporate affairs and strategy at Whirlpool
of India, the local arm of Whirlpool Corp, the world's
largest home appliance maker.
The Indian rupee has tumbled 17 percent so far this year and
hit an all-time low of 66.30 against the dollar on Tuesday,
resisting a spate of interventions by the central bank and the
government as investor fears about emerging markets deepened in
anticipation of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus.
"A week back in our office we were working at (a rupee
exchange rate of) 62 and now it's at 64 and looks like soon it
will fall more and hit 67. How can a business operate when the
currency is on a free-fall?" H.S. Bhatia, head of the enterprise
business at television maker Videocon Industries, said
in an Aug. 21 interview.
The currency sell-off has since intensified, compounding
difficulties for Videocon. The collapsing rupee pushes up prices
of goods, adding to inflation on top of meagre urban salary
hikes and an economy growing at its slowest in a decade.
Videocon imports raw materials and is planning to raise
prices by about 4 percent to 5 percent in the coming days, its
second hike in 2 months.
The currency blow is landing just as Indian consumer
companies look toward a boost from their strongest annual sales
period, which starts in September with Ganesh Chaturthi, when
the god of luck and prosperity is welcomed into Hindu homes,
followed by the Diwali festival and then Christmas.
India's total consumption expenditure, which includes
private and government spending, grew 3.3 percent in Jan-March
2013 from 9.3 percent in the same period a year earlier,
according to government estimates. Total consumption expenditure
as a share of the country's gross domestic product fell to 65.9
percent in the fourth quarter of 2012/13 from 72.1 percent in
the first quarter of the same fiscal year.
SLOW SLOW SLOW THE BOAT
Indian shoppers are not only cutting back on big-ticket
purchases such as refrigerators, TVs or expensive branded
apparel but even staples including soaps, ketchup and cosmetics.
A survey by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry
in June found monthly bills for the middle class jumped by 15 to
20 percent in a month across major cities as the falling rupee
drove up prices of petroleum products and edible oil.
A paper in August by the same group found that even
deep-pocketed consumers were cutting back, with five-star hotels
and fine dining restaurants registering a decline of 20 percent
in sales in the past three months after prices of imported food
ingredients and spirits rose.
Makers of consumer goods like shampoos and soaps, popular
defensive plays in weak economic times, are also feeling the
pinch, with market leader Hindustan Unilever Ltd
posting lower sales volumes for a fifth consecutive quarter in
the June period.
"India is witnessing a slowdown and only recently in the
past one quarter has it been so pronounced," said Manish Tiwary,
executive director of sales and customer development at
Hindustan Unilever.
Apparel retailer Provogue India Ltd has shut
several stores in the past 12 months and is moving cautiously on
expansion with a focus on franchisee-operated stores.
"It is a tough environment to operate in and Indian
consumers are seeking even more value in the current market
which impacts both sales density and margins," Provogue business
head Timothy Eyon said.
The country's largest retail conglomerate, Future Group has
an added problem as it tries to reduce the 40 billion rupees
debt on its books.
Its plan to raise 6 billion to 8 billion rupees ($91 million
to $121 million) this fiscal year by offloading stakes in
fashion brands to strategic and private equity players has been
hit as the rupee volatility and weak capital market conditions
have spooked investors, Group Chief Financial Officer C.P.
Toshniwal said.
IMPACT WITH A LAG
While many consumer companies have resorted to price hikes
to cope with the currency, long-term supplier contracts and
hedging are helping some to bite the bullet for now.
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz has held off on a
price hike even though it faces severe margin pressure from the
sliding currency and rising fuel costs, but it may relent soon.
"We didn't get immediately affected by the weakening of
rupee as we have a long-term hedging strategy. However the
hedging period cannot be forever and we have to ensure that we
run a sustainable business in the long term," Eberhard Kern,
managing director at Mercedes-Benz India said.
Similarly, branded apparel maker Lacoste India is expecting
a hit on its margins but will hold off on a price hike until the
end of the year, Rajesh Jain, director and chief executive
officer said. The company imports raw materials like yarn, but
long-term supply contracts have so far insulated it from
currency-related price increases of 15 percent.
However, that will be small comfort if demand stays weak.
"Growth has come to a grinding halt but that's not the only
bad part," Whirlpool's Dassgupta said. "Demand is not likely to
improve anytime soon and that's more worrying."